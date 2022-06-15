Kerala SSLC Results 2022 : 99.26 % clear Kerala Class 10 results as press conference begins

Kerala SSLC result 2022 will be available online at keralaresults.nic.in or pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, according to the board's official website. | File Photo

At 4 p.m. today, Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan of Public Examinations will declare the Kerala Class 10 result 2022. Kerala SSLC result 2022 will be available online at keralaresults.nic.in or pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, according to the board's official website. Using their roll number and DOB, students can check the Kerala Board SSLC result 2022.

Kerala’s Education Minister V. Sivankutty has arranged a press conference to announce Class 10 SSLC results. The pass percentage, toppers name, merit list and other details will be available at the press conference.

The pass percentage of Kerala SSLC results 2022 is 99.26%.

The Board has decided that they will not provide any grace marks to students who sat for the SSLC examination this year.