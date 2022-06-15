e-Paper Get App

Kerala SSLC Results 2022 : 99.26 % clear Kerala Class 10 results as press conference begins

Kerala’s Education Minister V. Sivankutty has arranged a press conference to announce Class 10 SSLC results. The pass percentage, toppers name, merit list and other details will be available at the press conference.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 03:16 PM IST
article-image
Kerala SSLC result 2022 will be available online at keralaresults.nic.in or pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, according to the board's official website. | File Photo

At 4 p.m. today, Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan of Public Examinations will declare the Kerala Class 10 result 2022. Kerala SSLC result 2022 will be available online at keralaresults.nic.in or pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, according to the board's official website. Using their roll number and DOB, students can check the Kerala Board SSLC result 2022.

Kerala’s Education Minister V. Sivankutty has arranged a press conference to announce Class 10 SSLC results. The pass percentage, toppers name, merit list and other details will be available at the press conference.

The pass percentage of Kerala SSLC results 2022 is 99.26%.

The Board has decided that they will not provide any grace marks to students who sat for the SSLC examination this year.

Read Also
Kerala SSLC, HSE Results 2022 to be announced on these dates ; Check details here
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationKerala SSLC Results 2022 : 99.26 % clear Kerala Class 10 results as press conference begins

RECENT STORIES

'Active political innings to play': At Opposition meeting, Sharad Pawar refuses to run for President

'Active political innings to play': At Opposition meeting, Sharad Pawar refuses to run for President

Who is Gopalkrishna Gandhi? Know all about Mahatma Gandhi's grandson as his name comes up as...

Who is Gopalkrishna Gandhi? Know all about Mahatma Gandhi's grandson as his name comes up as...

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Light drizzle in Mumbai today; heavy rains likely from next week

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Light drizzle in Mumbai today; heavy rains likely from next week

Presidential Polls: Mamata Banerjee's Opposition leaders' meeting underway; Leaders of 17 parties...

Presidential Polls: Mamata Banerjee's Opposition leaders' meeting underway; Leaders of 17 parties...

See pics: Hot UFC fighter Paige VanZant shares sensual pictures with motivational message

See pics: Hot UFC fighter Paige VanZant shares sensual pictures with motivational message