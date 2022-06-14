Kerala SSLC, HSE Results 2022 to be announced on these dates ; Check details here

The Kerala Board SSLC and Plus 2 Results will be available on the official website keralaresults.nic.in. | (PTI Photo)

The results of the Kerala Board SSLC examinations are likely to be released on June 15, 2022. Despite rumours that the SSLC Exam results would be released on June 10, 2022, board officials told the media that the results would be released on June 15, 2022. Officials from the board have also stated that the Kerala Board Class 12 Plus 2 results for 2022 will be released on June 20, 2022. The Kerala Board SSLC and Plus 2 Results will be available on the official website keralaresults.nic.in.

According to information published by the board, a total of 4.26 lakh students took the Kerala SSLC Exams this year, which were held between March 31 and April 29, 2022, and a total of 4 lakh students took the Kerala Board exams, which were held between March 20 and April 20, 2022. V Sivankutty, Kerala's state education minister, previously stated that the SSLC results for 2022 will be released on June 15 and the Plus 2 results will be released on June 20.

Where and how to check Kerala SSLC and Plus 2 Results 2022

Kerala Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 will be released next week on the board's official website. Kerala 10th Results 2022 will be accessible on the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan website, whereas Kerala Plus 2 Results will be available on the DHSE Kerala website. The Kerala SSLC Results 2022 may be found at keralaresults.nic.in, while the Kerala Plus 2 Results can be found at dhsekerala.gov.in.

Kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in, and examresults.net/kerala are some of the other websites where students may check their Kerala SSLC and HSE Results 2022.

Kerala SSLC and HSE Results 2022 will be announced on the Kerala Board's official website. Students must go to the official website and enter their Kerala Class 10/ 12 Registration number and date of birth on the result link provided to check their results.