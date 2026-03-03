Kerala SSLC 2026 Exams Begin Tomorrow; Check Full Schedule And Exam Guidelines Here

Representative Image

Kerala SSLC Exam 2026: The Kerala SSLC examinations for the academic year 2025–26 are all set to begin tomorrow, March 5, and will continue until March 30. This year, over 425,000 students are scheduled to appear for the Class 10 board exams across the state.

The Kerala SSLC exam will be conducted from 9:30 AM to 11:15 AM, according to the board's official schedule. To avoid last-minute inconveniences, students must arrive at their testing locations at least thirty minutes prior to the Kerala SSC exam 2026 reporting time.

Kerala SSLC Exam 2026: Exam Timings

Exam Timing: 9:30 AM to 11:15 AM / 11:45 AM (as per subject duration)

Reporting Time: 8:45 AM to 9:00 AM

Kerala SSLC Exam 2026: Exam Dates (Subject-wise)

March 5, 2026 – First Language Part 1: Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Urdu, Gujarati, Additional English, Additional Hindi, Sanskrit (Academic), Sanskrit Oriental, Arabic (Academic), Arabic Oriental

March 9, 2026 – Second Language: English

March 11, 2026 – First Language Part 2

Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Special English, Fisheries Science, Sanskrit Oriental–2, Arabic Oriental – Part 2

March 13, 2026 – Hindi, General Knowledge

March 16, 2026 – Mathematics

March 18, 2026 – Physics

March 23, 2026 – Social Science

March 25, 2026 – Chemistry

March 30, 2026 – Biology

Kerala SSLC Exam 2026: Important Guidelines

The following are the guidelines students should follow:

The exams will be held in a single morning shift beginning at 9:30 AM.

Students must arrive at the exam hall at least 30 minutes before the exam begins.

For all exam days, the reporting window is from 8:45 to 9:00 a.m.

Late entry after 9:00 a.m. is not permitted under the board's rules.

Students are advised to arrive at the exam center at least 60 minutes early to avoid traffic or other delays.

Carry your Kerala SSLC Admit Card 2026, which is required for entry into the examination hall.

Electronic devices, such as mobile phones, smart watches, calculators, and other communication devices, are strictly prohibited in the exam hall.

Unfair means or misconduct will result in immediate disqualification, which may also affect eligibility for future board examinations.

Students will have 15 minutes to read the question paper during their cool-off period. Use this time to carefully review all questions and plan your responses.

Follow all invigilators' instructions and maintain discipline throughout the examination.

Kerala SSLC Exam 2026: SSLC and Higher Secondary Exams Deferred in Gulf

Due to the deteriorating security conditions in some parts of the Gulf region, the Kerala government has postponed the Class 10 and 12 public examinations that were supposed to take place this week at its Middle East centers.

According to media reports, General Education Minister V. Sivankutty stated that it would not be possible to administer the tests as scheduled given the current situation. We'll announce the updated dates later. The minister claims that the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam, which was supposed to take place in Gulf centers on March 5, has been rescheduled. Furthermore, the region's Higher Secondary exams that were supposed to take place on March 5, 6, and 7 have been postponed.