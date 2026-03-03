IIT Bombay Students Celebrate ‘Kapda Faad’ Holi; Campus Video Goes Viral

Mumbai: A video of students from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) celebrating Holi in a high-energy, unconventional manner has gone viral on social media.

The Instagram reel, shared by Prashant Singh on the instagram inside the campus premises, captures a large group of students drenched in colors throwing clothes at each other.

The video shows students dancing, applying gulal, and engaging in kaapda fad or T-shirt faad Holi, a style of celebration where students playfully throw shirts at each other amid loud cheers and festive Holi music.

In the clip, one group can be seen tossing shirts toward another as if engaged in a lighthearted T-shirt war, while many students appear shirtless as they jump in groups, lift their friends onto their shoulders, dance, and splash colors into the air as music plays in the background.

Some students are laughing and posing for the camera, while others continue dancing with their friends in circles.

The video has quickly gained traction on Instagram, with users reacting to the Holi festival on campus. Many commented about the nostalgic charm of college Holi celebrations, while one user said that they appreciated the energy, saying “happy to see people enjoying themselves," and that everyone deserves “carefree college days.”