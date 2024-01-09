Kerala SET January 2024 Admit Cards Released: Here's How To Download

Kerala SET January 2024 Admit Cards Released | Representational pic

The LBS Centre for Science & Technology has officially rolled out the admit cards for the Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET) slated for January 21, 2024. Candidates aspiring to appear for the exam can now access their admit cards online. Here's a concise guide on how to obtain your admit card:

Downloading procedure for Kerala SET Admit Card 2024:

Navigate to the official website: lbsedp.lbscentre.in.

Locate and click on the 'Kerala SET January 2024 Admit Card Download' link.

Log in using your registration ID or registered mobile number.

Enter the site access key, which would have been sent to you via SMS during the registration process.

Once logged in, verify your details and download your admit card.

For those who might have misplaced or forgotten their site access key, there is an option available on the portal to recover it.

Key Details About Kerala SET 2024:

Exam Date: The Kerala SET 2024 is scheduled for January 21.

Paper Structure: The examination comprises two papers. The first paper is bifurcated into Part A, focusing on General Knowledge, and Part B, which emphasizes Aptitude in Teaching.

Specialization: The second paper will be based on the candidate's postgraduate specialization, with a choice among 31 subjects.

Duration: Each paper has a time limit of 120 minutes or two hours.

Marking Scheme: It's noteworthy that there will be no negative marking in the Kerala SET examination.

Candidates facing any challenges during the download process or requiring assistance can reach out via email at lbscentre@gmail.com. Alternatively, helpline numbers 9400923669 and 8547522369 have been provided for further inquiries.