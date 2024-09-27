Kerala SET 2025 Registration Begins; Apply By October 20

Kerala SET 2025 | Pixabay

The Kerala State Eligibility Test (KSET) enrolment period has opened at the LBS Centre for Science and Technology and will run through January 2025. Candidates who meet the requirements can register for Kerala SET January 2025 at lbsedp.lbscentre.in, the official website. The deadline for completing the Kerala SET January 2025 registration process is October 20, 2024, according to the official announcement.

Applications submitted by candidates may be edited as needed between October 23, 2024, at 11 a.m., and October 25, 2024. On the official website, information on the test dates and online KSET 2024 entrance ticket availability will be released later.

Application fees



The general (Gen) and other backward class (OBC) categories require candidates to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000 in order to register for the state eligibility test. To register for the Kerala SET January 2025, candidates belonging to scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST), and persons with disabilities (PwD) must pay an amount of Rs 500. October 22 is when payments must be made.

How to apply?

-Go to lbsedp.lbscentre.in to see the LBSEDP official website.

-On the home page, click the registration link for Kerala SET January 2025.

-After entering your registration information, click "Submit."

-After that, sign into the account.

-Complete the application and send in the application fee.

-Press the submit button to download the page.

-For future reference, keep a physical copy of the same.

Kerala SET 2025: Exam pattern



There will be two papers in the Kerala SET. Part (A) of Paper I, which is shared by all candidates, is divided into two sections: Teaching Aptitude (Part B) and General Knowledge (Part A). The focus of Paper II is the candidate's area of postgraduate (PG) expertise. Paper II will include of 31 themes. The test will take 120 minutes total for each exam.