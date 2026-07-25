Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 OUT At results.hse.kerala.gov.in; Here's How To Access

Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, has announced the Kerala Plus Two Save A Year (SAY) Examination Result 2026 today, July 25. Students who appeared for the Class 12 improvement examination can now access and download their marks memo through the official result portal.

Direct Link To Check SAY / Improvement Examination

Direct Link To Check SAY / Improvement (Modular) Examination

Direct Link To Check SAY / Improvement (NSQF) Examination



Candidates can check their results by visiting results.hse.kerala.gov.in. The marks memo is available online and can be downloaded using the student's registration number and date of birth.

Official Websites

Students can access the Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 through the following official websites:

results.hse.kerala.gov.in

dhsekerala.gov.in

keralaresults.nic.in

How To Download Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026

Students can follow these steps to download their marks memo:

Step 1: Visit the official website at results.hse.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the "Kerala Plus Two SAY 2026 Result" link under the Examination Year 2026 section.

Step 3: Enter the registration number and date of birth in the required fields.

Step 4: Click on "Check Result".

Step 5: The marks memo will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save a copy for future reference.

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Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: Minimum Passing Marks

To qualify in the Kerala Plus Two SAY Examination 2026, students must secure a minimum of 30% marks (Grade D) in each subject.

For subjects carrying 80 marks in theory, candidates must obtain at least 24 marks.

For subjects with practical examinations, students are required to score at least 18 out of 60 marks in the theory component, along with the prescribed minimum marks in the practical examination, to be declared successful.

The online marks memo serves as a provisional result. Students are advised to verify all the details mentioned on the scorecard and contact their respective schools or the DHSE in case of any discrepancies.