Kerala Plus 2 SAY Results 2024 Declared, Check Here! | Freepik Image

The results of the Plus 2 Save A Year (SAY) exam have been made public by the Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE). On the board's official website, keralaresults.nic.in, students who took the exam can view their results. The results include a thorough performance summary of the candidates as well as the qualifying status for each subject.

A candidate must score at least 30% in each paper in addition to an overall to pass the DHSE Kerala +2 SAY exam in 2024. A candidate will be deemed unsuccessful in the DHSE Kerala +2 SAY Exam 2024 if they receive less than the minimum passing score in any one subject.

How to check?

Students must enter their roll number in order to view their results.

-Visit keralaresults.nic.in, the DHSE Kerala's official result portal.

-Select the link labelled "DHSE SAY/IMP EXAM RESULTS – 2024" from the homepage.

-You will be taken to a new page where you must enter your login information.

-As instructed, enter your "Roll Number" and click the Submit button.

-The results of your Kerala Plus 2 SAY exam will appear on the screen.

-Download the results or print them out for your records.

The actual mark sheet should be delivered to students during the first week of August.

Kerala Plus 2 SAY exam 2024



The offline Kerala Plus 2 SAY exam was administered at various state exam centres between June 12 and June 20. The test is given to pupils who did not receive passing grades in Kerala Class 12. Kerala's Class 12 exams took place this year from March 1 to 26.