Kerala NMMS result 2023 out; check your result at nmmse.kerala.gov.in

Kerala NMMS result 2023 out | Pixabay (representational)

Kerala: The results of the state-level National Means cum Merit Scholarship Examination (NMMSE) are released by the Government of Kerala.

Students who appeared in the exam can check their result at nmmse.kerala.gov.in.

Students can check the result by using their Roll number and DOB.

Direct link for Kerala NMMS result 2023.

The National Means-Cum-Merit Scholarship scheme is a central government-sponsored scheme aimed at providing financial assistance to meritorious students belonging to economically weaker sections.

The scholarship amount is ₹12,000 per annum.

Who can apply

Kerala students whose parental income from all sources is not more than ₹3,50,000 per annum were eligible to apply for this scholarship.

They should also be studying as regular students in a government or aided school under Government of Kerala.

The State Level Examination consists of the two tests:

Mental Ability Test (MAT)

Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT).

A student must pass the NMMSS examination with an aggregate of Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) and Mental Ability Test (MAT) to be taken together at minimum of 40 per cent (32 per cent for SC/ST students).

Steps to check result for Kerala NMMS result 2023:

Go to nmmse.kerala.gov.in.

Go to the results tab.

Login by providing the asked details.

Submit and view result.

Take a print out