Kerala: SSLC admit card 2023 to be available soon at keralapareekshabhavan.in.; here's how to download

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will soon release the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) 2023 admit card on February 13, 2023. The heads of the schools can download the same from keralapareekshabhavan.in.

Students can collect Kerala Board Class 10 admit cards from their schools.

From March 9 to March 29, 2023, the board will administer the Kerala SSLC board exam. The 2023 Kerala SSLC practical examinations will be held from February 1 to February 25, 2023. Beginning on March 9 with First Language Part 1: Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Urdu, Gujarati, Additional English, Additional Hindi, Sanskrit (academic), Sanskrit Oriental, Arabic (academic), Arabic Oriental, and concluding with First Language Part 2: Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Special English, Fisheries Science, Arabic Oriental - Part 2, the board will administer the Kerala Class 10 board exams in 2023.

Kerala SSLC 2023: Here's how to download the hall ticket

Visit the Kerala Board's official webpage at keralapareekshabhavan.in.

Click the log in link on the homepage.

Click the submit tab after entering your login information.

The admission card for Kerala Board Class 10 will show up on the screen.

Kerala SSLC admission cards 2023 are available for schools to download for all students.