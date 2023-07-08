 Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2023: CEE Extends Deadline; Know More Here
Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2023: CEE Extends Deadline; Know More Here

Kerala NEET Counselling 2023: Candidates can add courses and submit NEET UG 2023 scores till July 13 at cee.kerala.gov.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 08, 2023, 04:02 PM IST
The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has extended the deadline for adding MBBS courses and submitting National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 results to July 13. Applicants can now add courses and submit their scores on the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in.

“For Medical & Medical allied courses, only those candidates, who have appeared and qualified in NEET-UG 2023 conducted by NTA will be considered. The facility for addition of course to the already submitted application and submission of NEET UG Score Data will be available in the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in of the Commissioner for Entrance examinations up to 13.07.2023, 04.00 PM,” added the CEE said in its official notice.

Kerala NEET Counselling: Steps to add medical courses?

  • Go to the official website of CEE: cee.kerala.gov.in

  • Log on to the applicant portal

  • Choose ‘add courses’

  • Pay your application fee

  • Download or keep a screenshot of the confirmation page

Amid Growing Debate Over NEET, NExT, What Miss World Manushi Chhillar Has To Say About Her Medical...
article-image
