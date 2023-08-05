Kerala KTET 2023 Result Out For March Session At ktet.kerala.gov.in; Steps To Check

Kerala KTET 2023 Result | Representational pic

The results for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2023 has been declared by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan. Interested candidates can appear for the entrance test and can check their results on the official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Candidates will have to login with registration number, category, and date of birth to download the results. KTET 2023 was held on May 30 and 31, 2023.

The exams were held in four categories:

Category 1 and 2 exams were held on May 30 from 10 am to 12:30 pm and from 2 pm to 4:30 pm respectively.

Category 3 and 4 exams were conducted on May 31 from 10 am to 12:30 pm and from 2 pm to 4:30 pm respectively.

KTET is conducted for recruitment of teachers in schools across the state. The first category is for lower primary teachers, second for upper primary and third for high school teacher positions. The last category is for Arabic, Hindi, Sanskrit, and Urdu language teachers (up to upper primary level); and specialist teachers, and physical education teachers (up to high school level).

The exam authority has released the provisional answer keys for each category and invited objections. A final answer was released, and the results have been prepared on the basis of the final key.

KTET 2023 result for March session mentions details including name of the candidate, roll number, date of birth, marks obtained, and qualifying status.

Steps to download KTET result 2023:

Visit the official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in

Click on the link “KTET March 2023 result published"

Candidates will be redirected to another page.

Enter category, registration number, and date of birth (DoB).

Click on ‘check results’.

KTET result March 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the score card and take a print out.

