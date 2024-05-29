Kerala HSCAP Trial Allotment Result 2024 OUT! Check Now On hscap.kerala.gov.in | File Photo (Representational Pic)

Kerala HSCAP Trial Allotment Result 2024: The trial allotment results for Plus One admissions through HSCAP were made public by the Directorate of General Education, Kerala, today, May 29, 2024, at 10 a.m. Candidates can check their results on the official websites, admission.dge.kerala.gov.in and hscap.kerala.gov.in.

The trial allocation results (merit quota) are now published, according to a message on the HSCAP website. Candidates should note that since the process began on May 25, the SSLC re-evaluation results that were declared on May 27 were excluded from this trial allocation.

To check your trial allotment result, follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit admission.dge.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Click the login link and enter your details.

Step 3: Click on "Higher Secondary Admission" to see the trial allotment list.

Step 4: View and download your result.

Step 5: Print a copy for future reference.

The first allocation's results will be released on June 5, 2024, and the final allocation will conclude on June 19, 2024. Assistance desks are available at assisted high schools and higher secondary schools for students who require help with examining their results or making necessary corrections. The trial allotment list can be viewed by applicants until May 31, 2024, at 5:00 p.m.

If any changes are needed, they should be made using the Edit Application link found in the candidate login. The last day to make the necessary corrections or additions is May 31, 2024, at 5 PM. Any allocation made with false information will be revoked. Candidates have one more chance to edit the application now.

Applications that have had their grades reevaluated by SSLC will be part of the initial allocation. The amended grade should be included by applicants who belong to other schemes, such as SSLC (HI), THSLC, etc., at the time of correction following the publication of the trial allotment.