Deputy Educational Officer Post: APPSC Releases Preliminary Answer Key For 2024 Exam | Representative Image

APPSC DEO 2024: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the preliminary answer key for the Deputy Educational Officer positions on its official website. The provisional answer key is available for download on the APPSC website, https://psc.ap.gov.in, for all candidates who took the exam mentioned above.

The first answer key and individual response sheets are available for download on the official website for candidates who took the main exam to be considered for the position of Deputy Educational Officer at A.P. Educational Services. On May 25, 2024, the Commission held a state-wide screening test for the Deputy Educational Officer positions.

How Can the Provisional Answer Key for APPSC DEO 2024 Be Downloaded?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the provided link.

Step 3: You will have to provide your login credentials.

Step 4: The answer key will open on your screen.

Step 5: Go through the details carefully.

Step 6: Download and save it for future reference.

Any candidate who wishes to submit objections regarding any question or key must use the link on the official website.

The specifics of the procedure for voicing concerns have been uploaded by the Commission. Once their login credentials have been verified, candidates can voice their objections online via the link on the official website. The deadline for submitting objections via the internet is May 31, 2024. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the above-mentioned.