Kerala HSCAP 3rd Allotment Result 2023 OUT At hscap.kerala.gov.in; Details Here

Kerala HSCAP 3rd Allotment Result | Representational pic

Department of General Education (DGE), Kerala has released the third supplementary results of higher secondary (Class 11) admission 2023 on August 7th. The department allowed students who could not submit the application for allotment till 4 PM on August 4. Students can check the Kerala HSCAP 3rd allotment result 2023 from the official website, hscap.kerala.gov.in.

Out of the 12,487 applications, 11,849 students were considered for the third supplementary allotment. Of which, 638 applications were not considered for the allotment due the non-availability of options and other reasons.

The Kerala Class 11 admission 2023 3rd supplementary results can be checked through the allotment result link available through the candidate login link. Students will have to pay the admission fees to get the admission. They must note that the fees specified in the allotment letter should only be paid.

Additionally, students can also check the category wise final ranks of each school they have applied for on the DGE official website. All students who got the allotment should report to the allotted schools between August 7, 10 AM to August 8 up to 4 PM.

Students who ensure that the first page of the allotment letter is signed by both the student and the parent. They should also add details of the documents to be produced and opt for a second language for study.

Steps to check Kerala 3rd supplementary Results 2023:

Visit the Kerala HSCAP official website, hscap.kerala.gov.in.

Now, click on the ‘Candidate Login’ on the left-hand side of the screen.

Key in username, password and district applied for.

To check school-wise rank, click on ‘School Wise Admitted Students List’ and, select the district.

The Kerala HSCAP third allotment result 2023 will be displayed.

Check the allotment status and download the letter.

Take a printout of the Kerala HSCAP allotment letter.

