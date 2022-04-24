Kerala Education Minister slams AAP Delhi MLA Atishi Marlena on Twitter over ‘hosting officials’

Kerala Education and Labour Minister, V. Sivankutty, in a tweet on Sunday claimed that the state’s education department has not sent anyone to learn about the ‘Delhi Model’.

“ Kerala’s Dept of Education has not sent anyone to learn about the ‘Delhi Model’. At the same time, all assistance was provided to officials who had visited from Delhi to study the ‘Kerala Model’ last month. We would like to know which ‘officials’ were welcomed by the AAP MLA,” (sic) said the tweet by V. Sivankutty.

The Communist Party of India (CPI-M) MLA took to Twitter after Delhi MLA and member of the Political Affairs Committee of Aam Aadmi Party, posted a tweet lauding the Delhi government’s achievement in the field of education.

“It was wonderful to host officials from Kerala at one of our schools in Kalkaji. They were keen to understand and implement our education model in their state.

This is @ArvindKejriwal Govt’s idea of nation building. Development through collaboration,” (sic) said the tweet by Atishi Marlena, who went to Oxford University and is a Rhodes scholar.

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 02:48 PM IST