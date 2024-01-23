Kerala Education Department Orders Probe Into Unauthorized Holiday For Ram Temple Event

An investigation of an event involving the granting of a holiday for a government-aided school in the Kasaragod district on Monday in connection with the Ram Temple consecration ceremony has been ordered by the Kerala Education Department.

The school administration had filed an application for holiday, but the District Education Officer (DEO) stated that it was not formally accepted, as reported by PTI.

As per the school administration, the headmaster has the power to allow the school to observe a local holiday and make up for it by having classes on a different day.

The Director of Public Education has been instructed by General Education Minister V Sivankutty to look into the event at Kudlu Sri Gopalakrishna High School, where a vacation was declared without formal orders from the Education Department, according to a government statement.

The Director of Public Education has been directed by Sivankutty to carry out the investigation and turn in the report in a day, as per PTI reports.

Several states observed public holiday on Jan 22

Several states, including Maharashtra declared a public holiday on January 22 to mark the consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Temple.

Similar announcements were made by the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Goa, all of which also declared January 22 as a public holiday.

(With inputs from PTI)