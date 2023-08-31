Kerala Launches India's First AI School, Pioneering Future-Focused Education | Representative Image

Kerala: Kerala, known for its strides in education, has achieved another milestone by introducing India's first-ever AI (artificial intelligence) school. Santhigiri Vidhyabhavan, situated in Thiruvananthapuram, inaugurated this groundbreaking institution, with former President Ram Nath Kovind officiating the ceremony.

The school's unique approach centers on deepening students' understanding of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced technologies, enhancing their learning journey. It seamlessly integrates AI components such as machine learning, natural language processing, and data analysis into various educational facets like curriculum design, personalized assessments, and student support.

Powered by a collaboration between iLearning Engines (ILE) USA and Vedhik eSchool, the AI school taps into the expertise of key stakeholders, including Chief Secretaries, DGPs, and Vice-Chancellors. This partnership aims to foster a new educational paradigm, aligned with global standards and the National School Accreditation Standards under the New National Education Policy (NEP 2020).

The AI school's approach emphasizes personalized support services, catering to students from grades 8 to 12. These services encompass diverse benefits, including access to multiple teachers, varying test levels, aptitude assessments, career planning, memory techniques, and counseling. The institution also nurtures holistic skill development, encompassing areas such as interview techniques, group discussions, writing finesse, English proficiency, and emotional well-being.

Competative Exam Prep:

Furthermore, the AI-powered system equips students for competitive exams like JEE, NEET, and international tests, opening doors to higher education opportunities. The school also offers guidance on scholarships and foreign universities, enhancing students' prospects for global education.

One of the standout features of the AI school is its accessibility. Despite incorporating cutting-edge technology, the institution remains cost-effective. AI-generated online resources are readily available on the school's website, enabling students to access learning materials anytime, without financial burden.

This pioneering venture underscores Kerala's commitment to innovative education and its readiness to harness AI's transformative potential. By marrying technology with education, the AI school aims to create a dynamic learning environment that equips students to thrive in an ever-evolving world.