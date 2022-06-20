Kerala DHSE Plus two results tomorrow; learn how to check

PTI

Kerala +2 Results 2022 will be announced on June 21, 2022 by the Kerala Board of Public Examination. Candidates who took the Kerala DHSE Plus 2 examination can view their results at keralaresults.nic.in.

Tomorrow, the Plus two result 2022 Kerala will be available on the following official websites:

Keralaresults.nic.in Dhsekerala.gov.in Results.kite.kerala.gov.in Kerala.gov.in prd.kerala.gov.in.

To check Kerala DHSE Results:

Go to keralaresults.nic.in, the official Kerala Board website. Look for the result link on the homepage and fill in your log-in information. Your outcome will be shown on the screen, download and save for future reference.