Kerala DHSE Plus two results tomorrow; learn how to check

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 20, 2022, 05:44 PM IST
PTI

Kerala +2 Results 2022 will be announced on June 21, 2022 by the Kerala Board of Public Examination. Candidates who took the Kerala DHSE Plus 2 examination can view their results at keralaresults.nic.in.

Tomorrow, the Plus two result 2022 Kerala will be available on the following official websites:

  1. Keralaresults.nic.in

  2. Dhsekerala.gov.in

  3. Results.kite.kerala.gov.in

  4. Kerala.gov.in

  5. prd.kerala.gov.in.

To check Kerala DHSE Results:

  1. Go to keralaresults.nic.in, the official Kerala Board website.

  2. Look for the result link on the homepage and fill in your log-in information.

  3. Your outcome will be shown on the screen, download and save for future reference.

