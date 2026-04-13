Kerala Dental Student's Death Sparks Protests; Multiple Probes Ordered Amid Harassment Allegations | Representational Image

Kannur: The death of Nithin Raj, a BDS student of Ancharakandi Dental College in Kerala's Kannur, has triggered widespread protests, multiple inquiries, and serious allegations of sustained harassment by faculty.

Classmates of Nithin Raj have levelled grave charges against Head of Department Dr M.K. Ram, accusing him of routine intimidation, body shaming, and both mental and physical abuse.

According to students, the circumstances leading to Nithin’s death reveal unheard-of cruelty, including bizarre punitive practices that allegedly broke students psychologically and physically.

They firmly reject earlier reports attributing the suicide to threats from loan apps, calling it a fabricated narrative aimed at shielding the college authorities and the accused faculty.

Read Also Delhi University Enforces Biometric Attendance, Cracks Down On Latecomers With Strict Penalties

Students allege that Dr Ram wielded undue influence over internal marks and viva evaluations, using this to silence dissent through threats of failure.

Instances of verbal humiliation, including insults in front of parents, and physical abuse such as hitting and forcing students into degrading punishments have also been cited.

The protests have intensified, with students boycotting classes and demanding immediate action.

Activists of the KSU and the MSF staged a march to the college, forcing entry into the campus and holding a sit-in, before being removed and arrested by police.

Protesters asserted they would not allow any teacher accused of misconduct, including communal remarks, to be protected.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has also escalated the issue, submitting a complaint to Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Durgadas Uikey and the National Medical Commission, seeking a transparent and comprehensive probe and strict action against all those responsible.

The complaint alleges that Nithin, a first-year student from Thiruvananthapuram, died by suicide after facing brutal treatment, including caste and racial abuse by faculty members.

At the national level, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes has ordered an inquiry based on a complaint by BJP leader P. Shyamraj, directing the state DGP to submit a report within five days.

Meanwhile, Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty has assured that the government stands firmly with Nithin’s family, promising a thorough investigation and all necessary support, including facilitating a meeting with the Chief Minister.

Police have registered two FIRs, one on the unnatural death and another against a loan app, though inconsistencies in the latter have raised further questions.

Statements from students and faculty are being recorded, while suspended teachers named in the case are reportedly absconding, facing possible arrest under non-bailable charges.

As more students come forward, the demand for accountability and a high-level probe continues to grow.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)