‘If You’re So Traditional, Stop Listening To Bollywood Songs’: MSU Student Clarifies Her Stance After ‘Dhak Dhak’ Viral Dance Row

Vadodara: A viral video of a student performing to the Bollywood song Dhak Dhak Karne Laga during a three-day “Sanskar Sangam” cultural event at Maharaja Sayajirao University (MSU) has sparked a major controversy on campus, drawing sharp reactions from student groups. The event was organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Amid the backlash, the girl student featured in the viral clip has now released a video clarifying her stance and addressing the criticism. Beginning her statement with “Hello, Jai Shree Ram,” she said the outrage has been blown out of proportion and has deeply affected her mental health.

Watch | A female student of MS University - whose dance performance at an ABVP open-stage campus event was shared widely by Congress and NSUI with a press statement labelling it as ‘abhadra’ and against 'Samskar' - has come forward to present her side on social media, with tears… pic.twitter.com/1H1EnlbEiS — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) April 13, 2026

My Song Selection Was Wrong, I Apologize

She acknowledged that her “song selection was wrong” and issued an apology but questioned the scale of the backlash. “It wasn’t such a big deal that it needed to be treated as if I'd committed treason,” she said, adding that she was simply performing in a normal saree and presenting her art on stage.

She stated, "Yes, okay, my song selection was wrong... I apologize to you all for that. But it wasn't such a big deal that it needed to be blown out of proportion like this, as if I'd committed treason. I don’t know the people from ABVP or NSUI. I didn't know that dancing to a Bollywood song at a cultural fest would cause such an uproar. If I had known, I wouldn't have done it at all."

The student also distanced herself from any political affiliations, stating she does not know members of ABVP or NSUI and was unaware that dancing to a Bollywood song at a cultural fest would trigger such a reaction. She added, "And these NSUI people have spread this so much that they didn't think about my mental health at all. What I would go through... what would happen to me when I hear all this about myself. Is it the first time a girl has danced to a Bollywood song? No, right? Only I know what I’m going through right now”.

Shared It Without Consent

Expressing distress over the circulation of the video, she criticised those who shared it without consent. She said people failed to consider “what a girl goes through” when such content is widely circulated with labels like “obscenity.” She added that "My request to all of you is to share this video and reach those people who don't think about what a girl goes through. You just put a logo on top saying 'obscenity is being spread,' and you don't realize what I'm enduring because of that. You didn't think for a second before posting that video, nor did you take my permission to post a personal video of me”.

You Just Used A Girl As A Tool To Target The Opposing Political Party

The student further accused certain groups of using her video for political targeting. “You just used a girl as a tool to target the opposing political party. You don’t care about anything else,” she said, adding that there are “many bigger issues in the country” that deserve attention.

Stop Listening To Bollywood Songs Altogether

She also questioned the hypocrisy of people, stating that if people find such performances objectionable, they should “stop listening to Bollywood songs altogether.”

She stated, "I'm just a normal student. I’ve danced before. I didn’t think that dancing to a Bollywood song would become such a massive issue, claiming I've destroyed 'sanskaar' (values). If you're so traditional, then stop listening to Bollywood songs altogether."

Concluding her statement, she reiterated her apology but maintained that the reaction was disproportionate. “I just want to say that, okay, my song selection was wrong; I am really sorry. But I haven't done anything so big that I deserve such a heavy punishment,” she said.

What Did NSUI Say?

The National Students Union of India (NSUI) called the performance obscene. Leaders condemned the act, claiming that such performances under the banner of culture were unacceptable. They demanded the suspension of those involved as well as a ban on groups alleged to promote inappropriate activities, warning of agitation if action is not taken.

As per the Bhaskar English report, NSUI President Amar Vaghela said, “MS University is a temple of education, not entertainment or obscenity. Such an act in a programme organised in the name of culture is extremely shameful.”

What Did ABVP Say?

According to the Bhaskar English report, the ABVP clarified that the student did not register for the event. According to ABVP President Ved Trivedi, while 140 students had officially registered for programs such as traditional dance, drama, and walks, the student in the viral video appeared on stage during a break and performed independently, with no involvement from the organization.