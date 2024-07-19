Kerala DElEd Results Out: Check Your Scores Now, Direct Link Inside!

The results of the April 2024 session of the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) exam have been released by the Kerala Department of Education. Examinees who took the test can now view their results at deledexam.kerala.gov.in, the official website.



Students must enter their registration number, birthdate, and semester on the website's login page in order to view the results. Individual scores in the Kerala DElED April Exam 2024, including section-wise marks, total marks, qualifying status, and rank earned, will be displayed in the results.

It is recommended that candidates thoroughly review their personal data to look for any inconsistencies. Exam passers will be invited to the next round of interviews, following which the candidate's overall performance in both phases will be used to determine admission.

Primary teachers are prepared for employment in elementary or upper primary education through the two-year DElEd diploma curriculum. Applicants also have the chance to pass the CTET or state-level TET exams through the four-semester programme.

How to check?

Here's how to verify your outcomes:



1. Go to deledexam.kerala.gov.in, the official website.





2. Locate the homepage's "Results" section.



3. On the login screen, provide your birthdate, registration number, and semester.



4. Send in and see your outcomes



5. Print off or save a copy of your results for subsequent use.