Kerala: Child rights panel to sensitise school teachers on POCSO Act

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Child Rights Panel is preparing to provide education sessions on the POCSO Act and its numerous facets for teachers in the state's government and aided schools.



In the wake of increasing incidents of sexual assaults against children reported in various places in recent times, teachers would be given guidance on the measures to be taken if they notice such cases, officials said.



The first set of such classes would be conducted in the capital district, they said.



The panel sources said the classes would be conducted under the aegis of the district Legal Services Authority.



The objective of the Commission is to prevent POCSO atrocities in the state and also to ensure all necessary assistance to the survivors, they said.



The decision to conduct the awareness classes was taken during a recent meeting of various officers, in connection with the implementation of the Act at the district level, here.



The meeting, held under the aegis of the panel member P P Shyamaladevi, also evaluated the progress and the present status of various cases registered under the POCSO Act in the district.

