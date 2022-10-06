Kerala bus accident: PM Modi condoles death of nine, including five students, as school trip vehicle slams into KSRTC

Locals gather at the site of the collision between a school trip vehicle and Kerala government-owned KSRTC. | PTI

Palakkad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, sent out his condolences on the loss of lives 9 people who died in a collision between a school trip vehicle and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus in Palakkad town of Vadakkencherry.

"PM @narendramodi has expressed grief on the loss of lives due to an accident in Kerala’s Palakkad district. He extends condolences to the bereaved families and prays for a quick recovery of the injured," said the tweet by PMO India, which was followed by an announcement of Rs. 2 lakh ex-gratia for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs. 50,000 for the injured through the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

The tourist bus which carried 42 students and five teachers was on its way to Ooty for a school trip, while the KSRTC bus was en route to Coimbatore. The crash led to the death of five students and 1 teacher as well as three KSRTC passengers.

Kerala Road Transport Minister Anthony Raju told the reporters that the accident occurred around 11:30 PM when the school trip bus was travelling at high speed while attempting to overtake a car and rammed the KSRTC bus.

Mr. Raju told reporters that the school administration disregarded a transport department circular requesting that before hiring a vehicle for student trips, regional transport officials assess the bus's condition and confirm the driver's background. However, the administration of the school neglected to inform the transport division, according to Raju.

The Kerala High Court has also sought a report from the Kerala Police and Motor Vehicles Department regarding the bus accident and has ordered that flashing laser lights and banned horns should not be made use of in vehicles, according to PTI.