Kerala Budget 2024: Focus On Education & Healthcare, New Initiatives And Investments Revealed

Kerala's Finance Minister KN Balagopal presented a forward-looking budget for 2024, channeling substantial resources towards the development and modernization of schools. The budget allocates a whopping Rs 1032.62 crores for the public education sector, with an additional Rs 33 crores dedicated to the modernization of schools, signaling a commitment to providing quality education infrastructure.

Model schools in every district

According to media reports, the aspect of the budget is the establishment of model schools in every district of Kerala. This initiative aims to set high standards for educational facilities across the state, promoting uniform excellence in education.

Balagopal underlined the importance of inclusivity in education by allocating Rs 155.34 crores for the distribution of free uniforms. This step not only addresses financial barriers but also fosters a sense of equality among students.

New Nursing colleges and healthcare investment

The budget extends its focus beyond traditional education, with plans to establish five new nursing colleges in the state. Furthermore, Rs 13 crores have been directed towards waste management projects in medical colleges, emphasizing the government's commitment to holistic healthcare solutions.

Aiming to boost the sports sector, the Finance Minister announced the creation of around 10,000 jobs and a substantial investment of Rs 5000 crore through the International Sports Summit. This initiative aims to position Kerala as a hub for sports and attract global attention.

To attract more foreign students, the budget outlines plans to make universities technologically advanced, aligning them with UGC norms. This strategic move seeks to position Kerala as an attractive destination for international students seeking quality education.

Balagopal also unveiled a new pension scheme for state government employees, replacing the existing contributory pension scheme. The proposed scheme aims to provide employees with a more secure and robust pension system.

The commitment to education is reinforced at the national level, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement during the Union Interim Budget. Plans to establish more medical colleges and upgrade anganwadi centers further underline the government's dedication to a comprehensive and inclusive education system.