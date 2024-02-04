CSIR UGC NET December 2023 Results Declared: Check Your Scores!

CSIR UGC NET December 2023 Results Declared | IStock

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the results for the CSIR UGC NET December 2023 examination. Conducted on December 26, 27, and 28, 2023, across 356 centers in 176 cities nationwide, the Computer Based Test (CBT) examined candidates in 5 subjects.

Important Dates:

Examination Dates: December 26, 27, and 28, 2023

Release of Questions, Answer Keys, and Recorded Responses: January 6, 2024

Last Date for Objections: January 8, 2024

Result Declaration: February 4, 2024

Steps to Check CSIR UGC NET December 2023 Result:

Visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Look for the CSIR UGC NET December 2023 result link on the home page.

Click on the link to access a new page where you'll need to enter your required details.

Submit the details, and your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Check the results and download the page for future reference.

Ensure to keep a hard copy of the result for any further requirements.

Candidates must log in using their application number and date of birth to view, download, or print their individual Score Card. It's important to note that no hard copy of the Score Card will be dispatched to candidates through post or email.

For additional details, candidates can refer to the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in.