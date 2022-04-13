Kendriya Vidyalaya class 1 admission registration closes today, know how to apply at kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will close the online registration site for admission to Kendriya Vidyalayas for Class 1 today, April 13. On the official website, kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in, the KVS Class 1 application forms are available. At the same Kendriya Vidyalaya, parents must submit one application form for each child. Only the most recent application will be considered for admission if several forms are submitted.

The registration deadline for KV Class 1 admission was previously April 11, but the KVS extended it until April 13 after the Delhi High Court directed that the last date to apply for fresh admissions in Kendriya Vidyalayas in Class 1 for the academic year 2022-2023 be extended.

Here's how to apply

1. Go to the official website - kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in

2. Select the registration link.

3. Register using credentials.

4. Fill out the KVS admission application form.

5. Upload all the relevant documents.

6. Submit the form.

7. For future refrence, download the KVS admission form.

