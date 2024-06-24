KEAM Result 2024: Steps To Check Your Scorecard On CEE Kerala Portal

Representative Image | Freepik

KEAM Result 2024: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, will soon release the results for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) entrance exam 2024. The results will be made available to the candidates on the CEE's official website at cee.kerala.gov.in. Once released, candidates who appeared for the exam, will be able to view and download their scorecards.

A Hindustan Times report suggests that the results will likely be released this week.

The KEAM 2024 Engineering and Pharmacy Exams were conducted by CEE from June 5, 2024, to June 9, 2024. The exams took place from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm and from 1 pm to 3 pm, respectively. The exam was held in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

How To Check Results?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to view your result

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

The candidates' names, categories, application numbers, grades, and qualifying marks will all be listed on the KEAM 2024 scorecards. Following the results announcement, the authorities will also make the rank lists available to the public.

It is recommended that candidates print off their results and preserve the hard copy for later use. In order to get the most up-to-date and comprehensive information about the exam mentioned above, candidates should regularly check the official website.

The Engineering/Pharmacy Computer-Based Entrance Examination (CBT) preliminary answer keys were released on the www.cee.kerala.gov.in website on June 10, 2024.