KEAM Result 2022 to be released soon at cee.kerala.gov.in; read when and where to check

The Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Exam will soon declare the results for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy, and Medical (KEAM) exam 2022. It is expected that the results will be released today, July 28, though no official date and time have been released yet.

The KEAM results can be checked on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. To check the KEAM 2022 result, they must enter their application number and password on the login page. On July 4, 2022, several locations in Kerala as well as Mumbai, New Delhi, and Dubai hosted the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy, and Medical Exam.

KEAM Result 2022 Date and Time

Although the KEAM result date has not yet been made public, CEE published a notice on July 22 inviting applications for admission to its architecture and medical programmes. According to the official announcement, "Fresh online applications are invited from candidates who have not yet submitted applications to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations under KEAM 2022 for admission to Architecture (B.Arch) and Medical & Medical Allied courses (including MBBS & BDS) in the State."

On July 26, 2022, the application procedure came to an end. As a result, it is anticipated that the KEAM result will be made public once the final admissions procedure is finished. However, the KEAM Result time and date have not yet received an official announcement.

Here's when and where you can check the KEAM Result 2022

To check the KEAM 2022 result, students will have to visit the official wesite of CEE - cee.kerala.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the - KEAM Result 2022. A new page will appear on the screen. In the login window, enter the required credentials and submit the form. KEAM 2022 result date is not released yet but is expected to release shortly.