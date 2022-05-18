KEAM exam dates revised; check to see the new timetable

Kerala: KEAM 2022 Examination Schedule has been postponed by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, and the examination is now to be conducted offline on July 4, 2022. This decision was made after taking into consideration the rescheduling of the JEE, IISER, and NATA examinations.

General Education Department has also been requested to declare a holiday for the schools on July 4, 2022, when the KEAM 2022 Exams are scheduled to be conducted.

The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical(KEAM) is an entrance exam that grants students admissions to various professional degree courses like B.Tech, B.Arch., Pharmacy, and, Medical programs offered in the participating institutions of Kerala.

KEAM 2022 Admit Card

The KEAM 2022 Admit Card is expected to be announced by the officials by June 10, 2022, and it will be made available on the official website cee-kerala-gov-in.

The Admit card will include the name, roll number, and exam center details. The instructions for the exams will also be mentioned. To download the KEAM 2022 Admit Card students are required to visit the official website and enter the KEAM 2022 Application number and password in the admit card link provided.

Timetable

Last KEAM application date 2022: May 10, 2022

Last date to upload relevant documents: May 10, 2022

KEAM form correction facility: To be notified

KEAM 2022 admit card Release Date: June 10, 2022

KEAM exam date 2022: July 4, 2022

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 03:51 PM IST