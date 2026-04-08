KEAM 2026 Admit Card Released At cee.kerala.gov.in; Exams From April 17 To 23

KEAM Admit Card 2026 | cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM 2026 Admit Card: The KEAM admit card has been made available by the Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examinations. The authority will issue the 2026 KEAM admit card through the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

By entering the login details, which include the application number and password, the KEAM 2026 Admit Card can be accessed. The KEAM admit card 2026 can be downloaded by applicants who successfully completed their registration prior to the deadline. In order to enter the exam room, candidates are advised to download the KEAM admit card, print two or three copies of it, and bring them to the test site.

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KEAM 2026 Admit Card: Exam Dates And Timings

The test will take place between April 17 and April 23, 2026.

April 13, 16, 24, and 25 are buffer days.

KEAM 2026 Admit Card: Exam Schedule (Engineering & Pharmacy)

April 17, 2026 - 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

April 18, 2026 - 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

April 19, 2026 - 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

April 20, 2026 - 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

April 21, 2026 - 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

April 22, 2026 - 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

April 23, 2026 – 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

KEAM 2026 Admit card: Steps to download admit card

The instructions for downloading the admit card are provided below for candidates:

Step 1: Go to cee.kerala.gov.in, the official KEAM 2026 website.

Step 2: On the home page, candidates have to access the link for the candidate portal.

Step 3: Now, enter the KEAM application number and password.

Step 4: Candidates can view their KEAM admit card under the login.

Step 5: The admit card will be sent by CEE using no other method.

Step 6: Students will only be able to access it online and download it for later use.

They can verify the specifics of their designated exam location and schedule using the admit card. Students will receive a rejection memo in their login if their application is denied.