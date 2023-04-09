 KEAM 2023 registrations closes tomorrow at cee.kerala.gov.in; Steps to apply
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKEAM 2023 registrations closes tomorrow at cee.kerala.gov.in; Steps to apply

KEAM 2023 registrations closes tomorrow at cee.kerala.gov.in; Steps to apply

The last date to upload Class 10 certificate, date of birth and nativity proof is April 10, 5 PM and the last date to upload other required certificates/documents is April 20, 5 PM.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 09, 2023, 07:54 PM IST
article-image
CEE Kerala to close KEAM 2023 | Representative image

Thiruvananthapuram: Office of the commissioner for entrance examinations, Kerala will end online registrations for the Kerala Engineering, Agriculture and Medical entrance test (KEAM ) 2023 tomorrow, April 10.

Interested candidates can apply and submit their forms till 5 pm tomorrow on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Last date to apply for KEAM 2023

The last date to upload Class 10 certificate, date of birth and nativity proof is April 10, 5 PM and the last date to upload other required certificates/documents is April 20, 5 PM.

CEE Kerala is responsible for admissions to Engineering, Architecture, MBBS, BDS, Homoeo, Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, Agriculture, Forestry, Veterinary, Fisheries, Co-operation & Banking, Climate Change & Environmental Science, B.Tech, Biotechnology and Pharmacy courses at institutions across Kerala who participate in KEAM.

Read Also
Karnataka KCET 2023 registration closes soon, apply at kea.kar.nic.in
article-image

Application Fee for KEAM 2023

Engineering only

  • General/OBC - RS. 700

  • SC - Rs. 300

  • ST - Nil

Architecture only

  • General/OBC - Rs. 500

  • SC - Rs. 200

  • ST - Nil

Engineering and Architecture Both

  • General/OBC - Rs. 900

  • SC - Rs. 400

  • ST - Nil

Selection Process

For Engineering admissions, the KEAM merit list is prepared giving 50:50 weightage to entrance test marks and Class 12 board exam marks of Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry subjects put together.

The B.Pharm merit list is prepared using marks of paper 1 (Physics and Chemistry) of KEAM 2023.

NEET UG scores are used for medical (MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BHMS, BUMS), Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Veterinary, Co-operation & Banking, Climate Change & Environmental Science, BTech Biotechnology courses 

For Architecture admissions, candidates need to appear and qualify in the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA).

Steps to fill KEAM Application Form 2023

  • Candidates need to register themselves through the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in, to fill KEAM application form 2023.

  • Candidates have to enter personal details like name, date of birth, active mobile number and a registered email address.

  • Once the registration is completed, candidates will receive the login credentials such as login ID and password over the registered email address and mobile number.

  • In the next step, candidates have to log in with the allotted credentials to fill exam centre.

  •  The final step for KEAM application form 2023 requires payment of application fees.

  • Take a printout of the application form for future.

Visit the KEAM 2023 portal for application and further details.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

KEAM 2023 registrations closes tomorrow at cee.kerala.gov.in; Steps to apply

KEAM 2023 registrations closes tomorrow at cee.kerala.gov.in; Steps to apply

UP: CM says quality education that values culture, tradition and nationalism alone is 'meaningful'

UP: CM says quality education that values culture, tradition and nationalism alone is 'meaningful'

Jamia Nagar's second year MBA student allegedly commits suicide; Police probing case

Jamia Nagar's second year MBA student allegedly commits suicide; Police probing case

WB teachers' scam: CBI to interrogate 8 officials of education department

WB teachers' scam: CBI to interrogate 8 officials of education department

VIT engineering entrance exam 2023; Last date to book slot

VIT engineering entrance exam 2023; Last date to book slot