KEAM 2023 registrations closes tomorrow at cee.kerala.gov.in; Steps to apply

Thiruvananthapuram: Office of the commissioner for entrance examinations, Kerala will end online registrations for the Kerala Engineering, Agriculture and Medical entrance test (KEAM ) 2023 tomorrow, April 10.

Interested candidates can apply and submit their forms till 5 pm tomorrow on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Last date to apply for KEAM 2023

The last date to upload Class 10 certificate, date of birth and nativity proof is April 10, 5 PM and the last date to upload other required certificates/documents is April 20, 5 PM.

CEE Kerala is responsible for admissions to Engineering, Architecture, MBBS, BDS, Homoeo, Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, Agriculture, Forestry, Veterinary, Fisheries, Co-operation & Banking, Climate Change & Environmental Science, B.Tech, Biotechnology and Pharmacy courses at institutions across Kerala who participate in KEAM.

Application Fee for KEAM 2023

Engineering only

General/OBC - RS. 700

SC - Rs. 300

ST - Nil

Architecture only

General/OBC - Rs. 500

SC - Rs. 200

ST - Nil

Engineering and Architecture Both

General/OBC - Rs. 900

SC - Rs. 400

ST - Nil

Selection Process

For Engineering admissions, the KEAM merit list is prepared giving 50:50 weightage to entrance test marks and Class 12 board exam marks of Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry subjects put together.

The B.Pharm merit list is prepared using marks of paper 1 (Physics and Chemistry) of KEAM 2023.

NEET UG scores are used for medical (MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BHMS, BUMS), Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Veterinary, Co-operation & Banking, Climate Change & Environmental Science, BTech Biotechnology courses

For Architecture admissions, candidates need to appear and qualify in the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA).

Steps to fill KEAM Application Form 2023

Candidates need to register themselves through the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in, to fill KEAM application form 2023.

Candidates have to enter personal details like name, date of birth, active mobile number and a registered email address.

Once the registration is completed, candidates will receive the login credentials such as login ID and password over the registered email address and mobile number.

In the next step, candidates have to log in with the allotted credentials to fill exam centre.

The final step for KEAM application form 2023 requires payment of application fees.

Take a printout of the application form for future.

Visit the KEAM 2023 portal for application and further details.