KEAM 2022 Admit Card Released; learn how to download from cee.kerala.gov.in.

The admit card for Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) has been made available online. The KEAM admit card has been released by the Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in. With the use of the system-generated application number and password, candidates can download the KEAM 2022 admission card. The KEAM 2022 admit card contains information about the candidates as well as the exam schedule.

“KEAM-2022 Admit Card for Engineering and Pharmacy Entrance Examination is available. Candidates who have applied for Engineering/Pharmacy Course can download Admit Card. Login into the Candidate Portal,” a statement on the official website read.

How to Download the KEAM 2022 Admit Card

Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in for further information. To access the 'KEAM 2022 Candidate's Portal,' go to the 'KEAM 2022 Candidate's Portal.' Enter your login information, including your application number and password. On the screen, the KEAM admit card will appear. It is recommended that you download it and print it for future reference.

On July 4, the CEE Kerala will conduct the KEAM 2022 exam. The Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical (Pharmacy) Entrance Test (KEAM) is a state-level entrance exam for admission to engineering, architecture, and medical (pharmacy) courses in Kerala institutes. The KEAM rank lists are calculated using a 50:50 formula, with 50% of the marks coming from the Plus Two board exams and 50% coming from the entrance exam results.

