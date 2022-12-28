KEA to declare Karnataka PGCET 2022 result tomorrow, know details here

Representative Image | Imagesbazaar

New Delhi: The result of Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET 2022) will be declared tomorrow, December, 29 by Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA).

Tomorrow by 4 pm, results can be checked for Karnataka PGCET 2022 examination through the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Candidates can to log in with their registration number and password to access and download the PGCET 2022 result.

Earlier on November 19, Karnataka PGCET 2022 examination for admission to MBA, MCA programmes were held by KEA. On November 20, exams for MTech programmes were conducted on November 20.

On December 1, the answer key for PGCET 2022 provisional was issued and candidates were allowed to raise objections against it till December 10, 2022.

Following are the steps to check the KEA PGCET 2022 result

Visit the official website – kea.kar.nic.in, then click on the Karnataka PGCET result 2022 link, enter the PGCET 2022 roll number and date of birth, as the Karnataka PGCET 2022 result will be displayed on the screen, click for the download the score card PDF and take a print for further reference.

A merit list for the candidates Karnataka PGCET and GATE will be released on the official website by KEA. The shortlisted candidates in Karnataka PGCET 2022 cut-off will have to participate in the counselling process. On January 2, 2023, the verification of documents of successful candidates will be held.