Karnataka KEA PGCET 2022: Result, document verification dates announced; details here

New Delhi: Result date and the schedule for PGCET 2022 document verification has been announced by the Karnataka Examinations Authority. KEA is a conducting body of PGCET.

The result of KEA PGCET 2022 will be declared on December 29, and January 3 to 13, 2023, has been set for the document verification.

For GATE qualified candidates, the document verification from rank 1 to last rank will be held on January 2 at KEA Bangalore. 1:45 pm is the reporting time for document verification at KEA Bangalore for PGCET 2022 candidates. The document verification will be held from 2 to 4 pm.

Verification for documents of eligible PGCET 2022 applicants for admission to MBA, MCA, ME, MTEch and MArch programmes will be conducted according to the schedule announced adding that the verification of documents will be done at once for all the disciplines to which the candidate is eligible.

Document verification of PGCET 2022 will be done at Bangalore, Mysore, Belagavi, Kalburgi, Shimoga, Mangalore, Bijapur, Dharwad, Devangere helpline centres. The complete list of PGCET 2022 helpline centres has been made available at the kea.kar.nic.in website, according to a press release.

For candidates scoring multiple PGCET 2022 ranks, they will have to come to the helpline centre on the scheduled date as per their highest rank in any discipline, and need not come again for other ranks in other disciplines.

Candidates who belong to general merit, reserved and special category category can attend document verification in any helpline centre as per schedule. However, non-Karnataka candidates, GATE qualified candidates, sponsored quota candidates, part time quota candidates will have to attend the document verification in Bangalore centre only as per their ranks.

The KEA added that it has been made mandatory for the candidates to produce all required documents in original with one set fof gazetted officer attested photocopies of all the original documents and two passport size photographs when they come for document verification at the helpline centre.