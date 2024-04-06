KEA Releases Final Answer Key For KSET 2023 Exam, Results Awaited | Representative image

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has recently released the final answer key for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2023 exam. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access the final answers for each of the 42 subjects on the KSET exam. These answers are available on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

An official notification states that the KSET-2023 examination was conducted by the authority on January 13, 2024, covering 42 different subject papers. The final key answers for all these subject papers have been released on the authority's website for the candidates' reference and information.

Following the release of the final answer key for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2023 exam, the announcement of the KSET result is imminent. Although the specific date for the result declaration remains undisclosed, it is anticipated to be made public shortly. Notably, candidates were granted until February 17 to raise objections subsequent to the provisional answer key's release on January 29.

Steps to check answer key

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Now, go to the homepage.

Step 3: Click the provided link.

Step 4: Click on ‘KSET 2023 Final Answer Key.’

Step 5: The list will now appear on your screen.

Step 6: Save and download for future use.

The Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET), which took place on January 13, is designed to recruit assistant professors for state universities. The examination was conducted in two sessions: Paper 1 was held from 10 AM to 11 AM, followed by Paper 2 from 12 PM to 2 PM. Candidates are assessed based on a total of 300 marks.

Candidates are advised to stay informed by regularly checking the official website for the latest updates regarding the KSET result and any other relevant announcements.