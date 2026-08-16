KEA PG Dental 2026 Registration Closes Tomorrow At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea; Here's How To Access

KEA PG Dental 2026 Registration Closes Tomorrow | Official Website @cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KEA PG Dental 2026 Registration: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has started the registration process for admission to postgraduate dental courses for the 2026-27 academic year. Eligible candidates can complete the registration process through the official KEA website.

The last date to submit the application form is August 17, 2026, up to 11:59 pm, while the application fee can be paid until August 18, 2026, up to 6 pm. Candidates are advised to complete the registration before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.

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The Karnataka PG dental admission process covers seats in government dental colleges, government-quota seats in private and minority dental colleges, and private-quota seats in private dental colleges across the state.

KEA PG Dental 2026: Eligibility

Candidates seeking admission to PG dental courses in Karnataka must meet the eligibility criteria prescribed for NEET MDS 2026. Aspirants who have secured the required minimum qualifying marks in NEET MDS can participate in the Karnataka admission process.

However, qualifying NEET MDS alone does not guarantee eligibility for every seat category. Candidates must also fulfil the applicable Karnataka eligibility, reservation and seat-category requirements to claim specific seats.

Karnataka PG Dental Admission: Reservation Rules

Candidates from outside Karnataka cannot claim reservation benefits under the state's SC, ST or OBC categories. Such candidates can participate in the admission process if they meet the minimum qualifying standard for the general or unreserved category, which is the 50th percentile in NEET MDS.

Candidates seeking reserved seats in Karnataka must fulfil the prescribed eligibility conditions and submit the required documents.

For SC candidates, the required caste certificate must carry the applicable internal classification, such as SCA, SCB or SCC. Candidates must also provide the RD number while filling out the application. Failure to provide the required certificate or details may affect eligibility for SC-reserved seats.

KEA PG Dental 2026: Document Verification

KEA has also issued instructions regarding document verification for PG dental admissions. Candidates should keep all required certificates and supporting documents ready and follow the verification process specified by the authority.

Aspirants claiming eligibility or reservation based on specific documents will be required to produce the relevant proof during verification.

Candidates are advised to complete their registration by August 17 and ensure that the application details and supporting documents are accurate before submitting the form.