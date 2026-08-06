KEA Recruitment 2026: Land Surveyor Application Deadline Extended To August 20; Check Revised Eligibility

KEA Recruitment 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the application deadline for recruitment to 560 Land Surveyor posts in the Department of Land Survey, Revenue System and Land Records. Applications can now be submitted online by candidates up to August 20, 2026, while the last day for payment of application fees will be August 21, 2026.

This is due to an amendment in the minimum educational qualifications for the posts of Land Surveyors. The Department of Land Survey, Revenue System and Land Records requested KEA to revise the eligibility criteria and provide additional time to candidates to apply.

KEA Executive Director H. Prasanna IAS also confirmed the extension in a public update, stating that the last date for submitting applications has been extended to August 20 in view of the amendment to the minimum qualification.

KEA Land Surveyor Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

The recruitment exercise was notified in the first place by KEA on 11th July 2026 on the application from the Department of Land Survey, Revenue System and Land Records, Karnataka.

There will be filling up of 560 vacant positions of Land Surveyor in the residual basic cadre through the present recruitment.

Thereafter, the minimum qualification has been changed by the department through Government Corrigendum No. KK 42 FLR 2022 dated 4th August 2026.

KEA Land Surveyor Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

Original recruitment notification: July 11, 2026

Revised qualification corrigendum: August 4, 2026

Last date to submit online application: August 20, 2026

Last date to pay application fee: August 21, 2026

The application and fee payment deadlines are based on the revised notification issued by KEA.

KEA Land Surveyor Recruitment 2026: Revised Eligibility

As per the amended qualification criteria, candidates must meet any one of the prescribed educational requirements.

Candidates can check the eligibility conditions below:

Engineering/Technology degree: A degree in Engineering or Technology from a university established under law, or an AMIE degree in any branch of Engineering or Technology.

B.Sc degree: A B.Sc degree with Mathematics, Physics, Computer Science, Information Technology, Instrumentation, Electronics and Communication, Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries, Forestry or Sericulture from a recognised university.

Engineering/Technology diploma: A diploma in any discipline of Engineering or Technology from an institution recognised by AICTE.

B.Sc candidates: B.Sc degree holders having at least one of Mathematics or Physics as a subject may also apply.

B.Sc Honours candidates: Candidates holding a B.Sc Honours degree are also eligible to apply, subject to the prescribed conditions.

The amendment also makes it possible for B.Sc graduates having Mathematics or Physics as one of their subjects and B.Sc Honours graduates to apply for direct recruitment for the post of Land Surveyor.

How to apply for KEA Land Surveyor Recruitment 2026

The eligible candidates can fill the application form on the official KEA website. Following these simple steps, you can easily fill the application form:

Step 1: Access the official website of KEA

Step 2: Go to the Recruitment page or relevant page for the recruitment of Land Surveyor

Step 3: Go to the notification page and online application page for the recruitment of Land Surveyor 2026.

Step 4: Log in/register with your login details.

Step 5: Provide personal, educational, and other information in the online application form.

Step 6: Upload required documents, photograph, and signature in the required format.

Step 7: Submit the application form after proper verification of all the information.

Step 8: Make application fee payment till August 21, 2026

Step 9: Take a printout of the submitted application form and receipt of the fee payment.

Candidates who earlier could not apply due to lack of fulfilment of the qualifying criteria can now check their eligibility after the amendment of the criteria.

KEA has clarified that apart from the changes in the minimum educational qualification and the extended application timeline, there is no other change to the earlier recruitment notifications.