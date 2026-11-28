KDMC Science Exhibition 2026–27 In Kalyan Showcases Students’ Innovation, Mayor Encourages Practical Learning Over Mobile Phone Use |

Kalyan: The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) Education Department organised its Science Exhibition 2026-27 at Cardinal School, Raunak City, Barave, in Kalyan West. The exhibition was inaugurated by KDMC Mayor Advocate Harshali Vijay Chaudhary.

Municipal Commissioner Abhinav Goyal, NCP group leader Umesh Borgaonkar, Education Committee Chairman Abhijit Tharwal, Municipal Secretary Kishor Shelke, Deputy Commissioner (Education) Sushma Mandge, Education Officer Vijay Sarkate, Administrative Officer Bharat Bornare, members of the Education Committee, local corporators and other officials and staff members were present at the event.

Focus on practical learning and experimentation

The exhibition provided students with a platform to showcase their scientific ideas, research aptitude, experimental skills and creativity. Students demonstrated various scientific and technological concepts through practical experiments and working models.

Addressing the students, Mayor Harshali Chaudhary encouraged them to reduce excessive mobile phone use and develop a greater interest in hands-on learning and practical experiments. She emphasised the importance of exploring scientific concepts through experimentation.

She said students should undertake innovative experiments under the proper guidance of teachers and parents, translate their ideas into practice and develop a keen interest in science. She expressed confidence that providing the right direction to their creativity would encourage students to pursue new research and discoveries.

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Commissioner encourages innovation

Municipal Commissioner Abhinav Goyal appreciated the creativity displayed by the students and stressed the need to provide them with greater opportunities to experiment and explore new ideas.

He observed that mistakes made during experiments should be treated as learning opportunities rather than setbacks. Students should be encouraged to experiment freely, as they possess their own vision and the ability to innovate. Their ideas need to be nurtured and given adequate scope for practical application.

The KDMC Education Department organised the exhibition with the objective of developing a scientific outlook, curiosity, research aptitude and a spirit of innovation among students.

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