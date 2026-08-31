KDMC Schools Celebrate National Sports Day With Three-Day Fitness And Sporting Festival |

Kalyan: Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) celebrated National Sports Day 2026 with enthusiasm across its educational institutions from August 28 to 30, commemorating the birth anniversary of legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand.

Schools Join Three-Day Event

The three-day sports festival was organised in accordance with directions issued by the Central and Maharashtra governments, the Director of Education and the Thane Zilla Parishad Education Department. The celebrations covered KDMC-run schools as well as private aided and unaided schools across the civic limits.

The programme was conducted under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports' Fit India Movement, with this year's theme being “Khelega Bharat, Jeetega Bharat” KDMC Education Officer Vijay Sarkate said a range of sporting and fitness activities were organised in primary and secondary schools and colleges in accordance with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Tribute To Major Dhyan Chand

The celebrations began with tributes to Major Dhyan Chand. Students and teachers paid floral tributes to his portrait and took the Fit India Fitness Pledge. Several activities, including the '29 Challenge', 'Pass the Ball' and 'Sports Bandhan', were organised for students, along with essay writing, drawing and poster-making competitions.

A key attraction of the celebrations was the “One Hour on the Playground” initiative, under which students, teachers and non-teaching staff participated in outdoor sporting activities for an hour. Schools also made sports attire mandatory during the programme.

Traditional Sports Encourage Team Spirit

Students participated in traditional and indigenous sports such as volleyball, kho-kho, kabaddi, lagori and lezim. Friendly matches were organised between different classes as well as between teachers and students, encouraging greater participation and team spirit.

With the support of NCC and NSS volunteers, institutions also organised activities under the “Sundays on Cycle” initiative. Cycle rallies, morning processions and walkathons were held to promote physical fitness and active lifestyles among students and the wider community.

Sarkate said the three-day programme was aimed not only at encouraging students to participate in sports but also at promoting fitness, discipline, teamwork and a healthy lifestyle.

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