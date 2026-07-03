KDMC Declares Holiday For Schools And Colleges On July 4 After IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert For Thane | File

Mumbai: The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges within its jurisdiction on Saturday, July 4, following a heavy rainfall warning issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms, Strong Winds Expected

In a circular issued by the KDMC Education Department on Friday, the civic body said the decision was taken in view of the IMD's forecast of an Orange Alert for July 3 and 4 and a Red Alert for July 5 in Thane district.

According to the advisory, the forecast indicates the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds. Authorities have also warned of waterlogging in low-lying areas and disruption to traffic, which could pose a risk to students, teachers and non-teaching staff.

Authorities Urge Safety Monitoring During Adverse Weather

The holiday will apply to all managements and boards, including state board, CBSE, ICSE and other schools, as well as colleges operating within the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation limits.

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The Education Department has directed school and college managements to take all necessary precautionary measures and monitor the weather situation to ensure the safety of students and staff during the period of adverse weather.

The circular was issued with the approval of the Municipal Commissioner and has been forwarded to the Thane District Collector, the Divisional Deputy Director of Education, and district education officials for necessary action.

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