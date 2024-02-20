KCET Registration Deadline Extended To Feb 23: Apply At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KCET 2024 Registration Deadline Extended To Feb 23: Apply At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in |

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has announced an extension of the application process for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2024. The deadline for registration has been pushed to February 23 at 5 pm, and the last date for fee payment is February 26.

Those interested can submit their applications through the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The admit cards will be released on April 7, the entrance exams will take place on April 18 and 19, the Kannada language test will be held on April 20, and the results for KCET 2024 will be declared on May 20.

Here are the steps to apply for KCET 2024:

Step 1: Visit the official website of KCET 2024 at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the registration section.

Step 3: Fill in the required personal and academic details accurately.

Step 4: Upload a passport-size photograph, signature, and left thumb impression in jpg format, each not exceeding 50 KB.

Step 5: Review the entered information before submission.

Step 6: Pay the registration fee through the available payment options.

Step 7: Once payment is confirmed, download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

The KCET 2024 test format includes 180 questions across three sections, to be finished in 1 hour and 20 minutes. Each right answer is worth one point, and there is no penalty for incorrect responses.

The KCET exam serves as a gateway for admission to undergraduate programs, including engineering, naturopathy and yoga, veterinary, pharmacy, agriculture, nursing, dental, Ayurveda, unani, homoeopathy, and others.