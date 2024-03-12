 KCET 2024: Registration Window to Reopen Today; Steps to Apply
KCET 2024: Registration Window to Reopen Today; Steps to Apply

Register for KCET 2024 reopening today, March 12. Apply at official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 09:04 AM IST
article-image

The registration window for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2024, which provides access to a range of professional courses in Karnataka, will reopen today, March 12. Below are the important details and instructions for applying.

Application Dates

Registration reopens on March 12, 2024.

Last date to fill the application form: March 15, 2024.

Deadline for application fee payment: March 16, 2024, by 5:30 PM.

Where to Apply

Candidates who are interested should go to the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

Exam Details:

KCET 2024 will be conducted on April 18 and April 19 in offline mode across Karnataka.

Subjects covered: Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology.

Total Marks: 60 marks.

Duration: 80 minutes.

Marking Scheme: Candidates will receive one mark for each correct answer, with no negative marking for incorrect responses.

Steps to Apply:

Visit cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Locate and click on the "KCET Registration 2024" link.

Fill out the application form with accurate academic and personal details.

Upload required documents in the specified format and pay the application fee.

Double-check all information provided and submit the form.

Save the confirmation page and print a hard copy for future reference.

