KCET 2024: Registration Window Reopens Today At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is set to reopen the registration window for KCET 2024 today, March 30, 2024. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can access the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea - to complete the application process. The deadline for registration is April 1, 2024, at 4 pm.

Important Dates and Time:

Last Date of registration: April 1, 2024 until 4 pm

Correction Window: To be announced

Admit Card release: April 5, 2024

Exam Date: April 18 and April 19, 2024

Result Date: May 20, 2024

Registration Fees:

General and OBC category: Rs. 500

SC/ ST category: Rs. 250

Female candidate of Karnataka: Rs 250

Candidate outside Karnataka: Rs. 750

Foreign candidate: Rs 5000

How to apply for the exam?

Visit the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea

Click on the 'CET 2024 Registration' link

Enter the details toregister

Login and fill out the application form

Upload the required documents

Pay the registration fee and submit

Download and save the copy of the confirmation page for future reference

Read Also Jammu And Kashmir Board Announces New Date For Class 12 Physical Education Exam

To stay up-to-date candidates are advised to keep checking the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.