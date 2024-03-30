KCET 2024: Registration Window Reopens Today At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is set to reopen the registration window for KCET 2024 today, March 30, 2024. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can access the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea - to complete the application process. The deadline for registration is April 1, 2024, at 4 pm.
Important Dates and Time:
Last Date of registration: April 1, 2024 until 4 pm
Correction Window: To be announced
Admit Card release: April 5, 2024
Exam Date: April 18 and April 19, 2024
Result Date: May 20, 2024
Registration Fees:
General and OBC category: Rs. 500
SC/ ST category: Rs. 250
Female candidate of Karnataka: Rs 250
Candidate outside Karnataka: Rs. 750
Foreign candidate: Rs 5000
How to apply for the exam?
Visit the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea
Click on the 'CET 2024 Registration' link
Enter the details toregister
Login and fill out the application form
Upload the required documents
Pay the registration fee and submit
Download and save the copy of the confirmation page for future reference
To stay up-to-date candidates are advised to keep checking the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.