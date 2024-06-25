KCET 2024 Offline Document Verification Process Commences Today; Check List Here

KCET 2024 Offline Document Verification Process Commence Today; Check List Here | Representative image

The students who have passed the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2024 and received ranks will have their documents verified offline by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). The list of candidates whose documents need to be validated and the rank-wise schedule for document verification have been made available by KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.



For applicants who meet the requirements of eligibility clauses B, C, D, I, J, K, L, M, N, and Z and who have passed the exam, an offline document verification will take place. For verification, students will need to physically visit the KEA office with one set of xerox copies and the original documents.

Document verification, choice filling, KCET option entry, seat assignment, and reporting to the institutes are the four steps that make up the KCET counselling procedure.

Documents for verification

- KCET 2024 Hall Ticket ID

– KCET 2024 Application form

– Class 10th and 12th mark sheet

Read Also KEA To Not Provide Admit Cards To Students Taking NEET Exam, Know Why

- Study Certificate

– 2nd PUC Scorecard

- Proof of studying in Karnataka for 7 years

– Photographs

- Income Certificate.

KCET Exam 2024

Every year, students who want to enrol in any of the undergraduate engineering, agriculture, or pharmacy programmes provided by Karnataka's colleges must take the KCET exam.

What next?

Upon successful document verification, candidates must select the college and courses that best suit their needs. KEA will provide the simulated seat allocation result of KCET 2024 based on the merit, student rank, and availability of seats at the colleges.

On the basis of their merit, applicants can check their chances of admission and make adjustments as needed. The final seat distribution will then be made public, and candidates will be able to verify their placement by paying the acceptance fee. Finally, students who have paid the acceptance fee must turn up at their designated college with their original documentation within a certain amount of time.