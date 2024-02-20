KCET 2024 Application Deadline Extended: Register By Feb 23, Fee Payment By Feb 26

Representative image

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2024 application period has been extended by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). The exam registration deadline has been rescheduled for February 23 at 5 p.m., and the fee payment deadline has been moved to February 26.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to register for the KCET 2024 do not have to be of any particular age. A applicant must be an Indian citizen and have completed Class 12 or an equivalent exam with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as required courses in order to sit for the KCET exam. In addition to an English language course, the candidate must have taken at least one of the following electives: Chemistry, Biotechnology, Biology, Computer Science, or Electronics.

How to apply?

Candidates can register for the entrance exam at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in by today if they want to be considered for admission to any of the undergraduate programs provided by the participating institutions of the KCET.

Visit cetonline.karnataka.gov.in to access the official Karnataka Common Entrance Test website.

Click the link to register.

Finish the registration process by entering your phone number, email address, and other pertinent information.

Enter your information and attach the required files in accordance with the guidelines given.

Proceed with the online application fee payment and check your completed form before submitting it.

Admission to a variety of undergraduate programs, including as engineering, naturopathy, yoga, pharmacy, agriculture, dentistry, Ayurveda, Unani, homoeopathy, and veterinary medicine, is determined by the results of this exam.



For the candidates to be enrolled in Ayush, dental, and medical programs, they were supposed to have passed the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (UG) 2024, according to the officials. Candidates must pass the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) in order to be admitted to undergraduate architecture programs.

