KCET 2022 Registration ends tomorrow; Here's how to apply at kea.kar.nic.in

New Delhi: The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 application will close tomorrow, May 12.

On the official website -- kea.kar.nic.in -- applicants will be able to register for the Karnataka Undergraduate CET (UGCET) 2022.

Previously, the application deadline for KCET 2022 was May 5.

KEA will also allow the candidates to make changes to the UGCET application form. Those who have already registered and paid the fees but have not entered the application details can also finish the registration by using their login ID by tomorrow.

The KCET 2022 application form edit date will be announced shortly, a KEA statement said.

Ways to apply:-

Go to the official website - kea.kar.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the link that says "Karnataka CET application" Register yourself by filling in all the needed details. Fill in the application form and upload the documents. Pay the registration fee online and submit the KCET application form. Save, download the registration form and take a printout for future references.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 02:40 PM IST