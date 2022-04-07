KCET 2022 dates released, know how to apply

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the dates for submitting KCET 2022 application forms at kea.kar.nic.in. From April 12, candidates will be able to apply for the KCET application form 2022 on the KEA official website. The KCET 2022 registration deadline had been set for April 5, but it was delayed.

KEA has also announced that the KCET 2022 brochure, as well as FAQs, will be available on April 12 at the Karnataka CET 2022 official website – kea.kar.nic.in 2022.

Here is how to apply for KCET

1. Go to the KEA official website – kea.kar.nic.in.

2. Select the registration link.

3. Enter details and complete registration process.

4. Enter personal, academic and communication details.

5. Upload documents as per specifications.

6. Make payment.

The KCET 2022 date was also announced in the official KEA UG CET 2022 notification. The Karnataka CET will be held in two shifts on June 16 and 17, according to the KCET 2022 exam date.

The KCET exam is a state-level entrance exam that is conducted in an offline mode. The KCET 2022 exam will be held to provide admission to undergraduate courses offered by the state's participating institutes. Students who qualify the KCET exam in 2022 will be eligible to take part in the counselling process.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 11:51 AM IST