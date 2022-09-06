KC Mahindra Education Trust scholarship for low-income families, applications open |

The KC Mahindra Education Trust (KCMET) has opened applications for its yearly Mahindra All India Talent Scholarship (MAITS) 2022 to encourage and support students from low-income families who wish to pursue a job-oriented diploma course from recognised government polytechnic institutes in India. According to the scheme, a scholarship of Rs 10,000 will be awarded to 550 students annually for a maximum period of three years.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidate should have passed Class 10 or Class 12 or any equivalent exam.

Minimum score in any of the above mentioned exams should be 60 percent.

Candidate's admission should be secured in a governmentcollege or any other polytechnic institute for a diploma course.

Only those candidates are eligible who are registering themselves in the first year.

Details of the required documents to apply for the scholarship application are available on the KCMET website -- kcmet.org. Maharahstra students have to register themselves before September 10. Shortlisted applicants will be updated about the interview date and venue.

“MAITS recipients have gone on to win over adversities and chart a new course in their lives. Today MAITS awardees are in established positions in diverse fields like Computer Engineering, Civil Engineering, Information Technology, Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering etc,” an official statement said.

