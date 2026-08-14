KBP College Thane Hosts ‘I Am Responsible Gen Z’ Event To Inspire Youth For Nation Building |

​Thane: Marking the milestone occasion of India's 80th Independence Day, Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil (KBP) College organized a high-impact flagship initiative, "I Am Responsible Gen Z – My Country.. My Commitment...", at the iconic Gadkari Rangayatan auditorium in Thane. The grand event was aimed at instilling a profound sense of patriotism, civic responsibility, and nation-building among the youth.

​The initiative witnessed overwhelming enthusiasm, drawing an intercollegiate reels competition that saw participation from over 25 colleges spread across six districts: Thane, Mumbai, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg.

​Inspiring the Leaders of Tomorrow

​A major highlight of the event was an engaging and thought-provoking keynote address by veteran journalist Dr. Uday Nirgudkar. Praising the intellect, innovation, and creative drive of Generation Z, Dr. Nirgudkar urged students to harness their potential for national development.

​To demonstrate the impact of youthful ambition, he presented video spotlights featuring inspiring young changemakers, including:

​The leadership behind Skyroot Aerospace, pioneering private space technology in their early twenties.

​The developer behind the eco-driven 'Cool the Globe' initiative.

​Innovators developing affordable Robotic Artificial Limbs.

​Addressing the gathering, Event Organizer and President Mr. Sachin More outlined the overarching vision behind the program:

​"When youthful energy is directed toward a constructive purpose, societal and national progress accelerates exponentially. Visionaries like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar laid the foundations of history in their early youth. Today’s Gen Z must draw inspiration from these icons and leverage their energy to achieve extraordinary success."

​Intercollegiate Digital Competition & Massive Turnout

​The event featured an Intercollegiate Reel Competition centered around civic mindfulness and national pride, attracting over 130 creative submissions. The top five short visual entries were honored on stage by dignitaries with cash prizes and commemorative trophies.

​The auditorium was packed to capacity with over 1,400 students representing several prominent institutions, including:

​Satish Pradhan Dnyanasadhana College

​R. J. Thakur College

​N. K. T. College

​Smt. Janakibai Rama Salvi College

​Distinguished Guests in Attendance

​The event was graced by notable leaders, public figures, and academic heads, including:

​MLAs: Niranjan Davkhare and Madhavitai Naik

​Dignitaries: Municipal Councillor Manohar Dumbare, Mr. Narayan Pawar, Kamlesh Pradhan (President, Dnyanasadhana College), Mangesh Thakur (Secretary, R. J. Thakur College), Arvind Joshi, Vilas Sathe, and Hrishikesh Dande.

​Institutional Leadership: Shraddha More (Executive Trustee) and Dr. Anil Singh (Principal, KBP College).

​The seamless execution and success of the event were made possible through the dedicated efforts of the faculty and student volunteers of Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil College, earning widespread appreciation for giving Gen Z a constructive and empowering platform.

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